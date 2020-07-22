All apartments in Harris County
19022 Zanardo Ct
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:53 AM

19022 Zanardo Ct

19022 Zanardo Ct · No Longer Available
Location

19022 Zanardo Ct, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The 392 Plan is a dynamite two story providing 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Washer/dryer hookups are conveniently located upstairs with all the bedrooms. Open floorplan offers a view from kitchen to family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19022 Zanardo Ct have any available units?
19022 Zanardo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19022 Zanardo Ct have?
Some of 19022 Zanardo Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19022 Zanardo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19022 Zanardo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19022 Zanardo Ct pet-friendly?
No, 19022 Zanardo Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19022 Zanardo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 19022 Zanardo Ct offers parking.
Does 19022 Zanardo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19022 Zanardo Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19022 Zanardo Ct have a pool?
No, 19022 Zanardo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 19022 Zanardo Ct have accessible units?
No, 19022 Zanardo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19022 Zanardo Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19022 Zanardo Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 19022 Zanardo Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 19022 Zanardo Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
