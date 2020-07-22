All apartments in Harris County
19007 Bressingham Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19007 Bressingham Dr

19007 Bressingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19007 Bressingham Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cozy 4 bedroom in well maintained community. Open floor plan features, spacious kitchen, breakfast bar, separate breakfast area and tile floors. Formal dining, den and living room downstairs features laminate dark wood floors, arch ways and ceiling fans. Tile in all wet areas including entry. Spacious master with sitting area and nice size secondary bedrooms. Back yard fully fenced. Excellent Klein ISD schools, close to shopping, entertainment and freeways.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/19007-bressingham-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19007 Bressingham Dr have any available units?
19007 Bressingham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 19007 Bressingham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19007 Bressingham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19007 Bressingham Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19007 Bressingham Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19007 Bressingham Dr offer parking?
No, 19007 Bressingham Dr does not offer parking.
Does 19007 Bressingham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19007 Bressingham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19007 Bressingham Dr have a pool?
No, 19007 Bressingham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19007 Bressingham Dr have accessible units?
No, 19007 Bressingham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19007 Bressingham Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19007 Bressingham Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19007 Bressingham Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 19007 Bressingham Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
