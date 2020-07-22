All apartments in Harris County
19002 Zanardo Court

19002 Zanaroo Court · No Longer Available
Location

19002 Zanaroo Court, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2015

Deposits: 1550.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19002 Zanardo Court have any available units?
19002 Zanardo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 19002 Zanardo Court currently offering any rent specials?
19002 Zanardo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19002 Zanardo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19002 Zanardo Court is pet friendly.
Does 19002 Zanardo Court offer parking?
Yes, 19002 Zanardo Court offers parking.
Does 19002 Zanardo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19002 Zanardo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19002 Zanardo Court have a pool?
No, 19002 Zanardo Court does not have a pool.
Does 19002 Zanardo Court have accessible units?
No, 19002 Zanardo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19002 Zanardo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19002 Zanardo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19002 Zanardo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19002 Zanardo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
