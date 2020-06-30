19002 Treviso Terrace Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage game room

The 1950 Plan is a fantastic two story home providing 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers a downstairs master bedroom. Gameroom with 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. View from family room to dining and kitchen, great for entertaining guests. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.