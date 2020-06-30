All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:54 AM

19002 Treviso Terrace Lane

19002 Treviso Terrace Lane
Location

19002 Treviso Terrace Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

The 1950 Plan is a fantastic two story home providing 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers a downstairs master bedroom. Gameroom with 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. View from family room to dining and kitchen, great for entertaining guests. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane have any available units?
19002 Treviso Terrace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane have?
Some of 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19002 Treviso Terrace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane offers parking.
Does 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane have a pool?
No, 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane have accessible units?
No, 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19002 Treviso Terrace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
