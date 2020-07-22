All apartments in Harris County
18919 Treviso Terrace Lane

18919 Treviso Terrace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18919 Treviso Terrace Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane have any available units?
18919 Treviso Terrace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18919 Treviso Terrace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane offers parking.
Does 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane have a pool?
No, 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane have accessible units?
No, 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18919 Treviso Terrace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
