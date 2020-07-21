All apartments in Harris County
18918 Venito Drive
18918 Venito Drive

18918 Venito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18918 Venito Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18918 Venito Drive have any available units?
18918 Venito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 18918 Venito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18918 Venito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18918 Venito Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18918 Venito Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18918 Venito Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18918 Venito Drive offers parking.
Does 18918 Venito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18918 Venito Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18918 Venito Drive have a pool?
No, 18918 Venito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18918 Venito Drive have accessible units?
No, 18918 Venito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18918 Venito Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18918 Venito Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18918 Venito Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18918 Venito Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
