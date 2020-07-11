All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:41 AM

18903 Venito Dr

18903 Venito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18903 Venito Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18903 Venito Dr have any available units?
18903 Venito Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18903 Venito Dr have?
Some of 18903 Venito Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18903 Venito Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18903 Venito Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18903 Venito Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18903 Venito Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 18903 Venito Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18903 Venito Dr offers parking.
Does 18903 Venito Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18903 Venito Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18903 Venito Dr have a pool?
No, 18903 Venito Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18903 Venito Dr have accessible units?
No, 18903 Venito Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18903 Venito Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18903 Venito Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 18903 Venito Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18903 Venito Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
