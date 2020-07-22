All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 18614 Seaton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
18614 Seaton Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 6:15 PM

18614 Seaton Drive

18614 Seaton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18614 Seaton Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,368 sf home is located in Katy, TX. This home features beautiful tile floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18614 Seaton Drive have any available units?
18614 Seaton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 18614 Seaton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18614 Seaton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18614 Seaton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18614 Seaton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18614 Seaton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18614 Seaton Drive offers parking.
Does 18614 Seaton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18614 Seaton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18614 Seaton Drive have a pool?
No, 18614 Seaton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18614 Seaton Drive have accessible units?
No, 18614 Seaton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18614 Seaton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18614 Seaton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18614 Seaton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18614 Seaton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Emerson Park Apartment Homes
1799 FM-528
Webster, TX 77598
Block at Montrose
1528 California St
Houston, TX 77006
Lakeview Apartments
16755 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Muse Museum District
1301 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77006

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine