Harris County, TX
18606 Bell Ravine Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:27 AM

18606 Bell Ravine Drive

18606 Bell Ravine Dr · No Longer Available
18606 Bell Ravine Dr, Harris County, TX 77449

pet friendly
garage
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Riverdale Plan is a terrific two story home providing 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This open plan provides a view from the kitchen to dining area and family room. Master bedroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs gameroom, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 18606 Bell Ravine Drive have any available units?
18606 Bell Ravine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 18606 Bell Ravine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18606 Bell Ravine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18606 Bell Ravine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18606 Bell Ravine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18606 Bell Ravine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18606 Bell Ravine Drive offers parking.
Does 18606 Bell Ravine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18606 Bell Ravine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18606 Bell Ravine Drive have a pool?
No, 18606 Bell Ravine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18606 Bell Ravine Drive have accessible units?
No, 18606 Bell Ravine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18606 Bell Ravine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18606 Bell Ravine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18606 Bell Ravine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18606 Bell Ravine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
