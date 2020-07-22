18606 Bell Ravine Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

The Riverdale Plan is a terrific two story home providing 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This open plan provides a view from the kitchen to dining area and family room. Master bedroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs gameroom, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.