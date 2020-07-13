All apartments in Harris County
18510 Tynecreek Lane

18510 Tynecreek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

18510 Tynecreek Ln, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,080 sq. ft. home in Spring, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. Breakfast area and breakfast bar. Cozy living room with a wonderful brick fireplace. Elegant formal dining room. Over sized master retreat features dual vanities. Huge secondary rooms. Private yard with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18510 Tynecreek Lane have any available units?
18510 Tynecreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18510 Tynecreek Lane have?
Some of 18510 Tynecreek Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18510 Tynecreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18510 Tynecreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18510 Tynecreek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18510 Tynecreek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18510 Tynecreek Lane offer parking?
No, 18510 Tynecreek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18510 Tynecreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18510 Tynecreek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18510 Tynecreek Lane have a pool?
No, 18510 Tynecreek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18510 Tynecreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 18510 Tynecreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18510 Tynecreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18510 Tynecreek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18510 Tynecreek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18510 Tynecreek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
