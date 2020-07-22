All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18230 Bethany Manor Ct

18230 Bethany Manor Ct · No Longer Available
Location

18230 Bethany Manor Ct, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story town home. Features faux wood floors and faux wood blinds throughout, faux granite counter tops, and raised panel interior doors. Master bedroom upstairs. Also includes a covered patio and fenced backyard. Unit comes with black range, dishwasher, and electric dryer connections. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 24 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18230 Bethany Manor Ct have any available units?
18230 Bethany Manor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18230 Bethany Manor Ct have?
Some of 18230 Bethany Manor Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18230 Bethany Manor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
18230 Bethany Manor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18230 Bethany Manor Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 18230 Bethany Manor Ct is pet friendly.
Does 18230 Bethany Manor Ct offer parking?
No, 18230 Bethany Manor Ct does not offer parking.
Does 18230 Bethany Manor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18230 Bethany Manor Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18230 Bethany Manor Ct have a pool?
No, 18230 Bethany Manor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 18230 Bethany Manor Ct have accessible units?
No, 18230 Bethany Manor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 18230 Bethany Manor Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18230 Bethany Manor Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 18230 Bethany Manor Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18230 Bethany Manor Ct has units with air conditioning.
