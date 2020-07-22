18230 Bethany Manor Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story town home. Features faux wood floors and faux wood blinds throughout, faux granite counter tops, and raised panel interior doors. Master bedroom upstairs. Also includes a covered patio and fenced backyard. Unit comes with black range, dishwasher, and electric dryer connections. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 24 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.