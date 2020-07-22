18222 Bethany Manor Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A wonderful 3 bedroom two story town home with lots of charm. Features faux wood floors and faux wood blinds throughout, faux granite counter tops, and raised panel interior doors. The master bedroom upstairs has a huge master closet. Also includes a covered patio and fenced backyard. Unit comes with black range, dishwasher, and electric dryer connections. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.