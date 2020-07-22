All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 18222 Bethany Manor Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
18222 Bethany Manor Court
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:47 AM

18222 Bethany Manor Court

18222 Bethany Manor Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18222 Bethany Manor Ct, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A wonderful 3 bedroom two story town home with lots of charm. Features faux wood floors and faux wood blinds throughout, faux granite counter tops, and raised panel interior doors. The master bedroom upstairs has a huge master closet. Also includes a covered patio and fenced backyard. Unit comes with black range, dishwasher, and electric dryer connections. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18222 Bethany Manor Court have any available units?
18222 Bethany Manor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18222 Bethany Manor Court have?
Some of 18222 Bethany Manor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18222 Bethany Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
18222 Bethany Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18222 Bethany Manor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18222 Bethany Manor Court is pet friendly.
Does 18222 Bethany Manor Court offer parking?
No, 18222 Bethany Manor Court does not offer parking.
Does 18222 Bethany Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18222 Bethany Manor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18222 Bethany Manor Court have a pool?
No, 18222 Bethany Manor Court does not have a pool.
Does 18222 Bethany Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 18222 Bethany Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18222 Bethany Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18222 Bethany Manor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 18222 Bethany Manor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18222 Bethany Manor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St
Baytown, TX 77520
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Income Restricted - Zollie Scales Manor
4001 Corder St
Houston, TX 77021
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln
Houston, TX 77095
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
1412 Hawthorne
1412 Hawthorne Street
Houston, TX 77006
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr
Houston, TX 77072

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine