All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 18218 Temple Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
18218 Temple Hill Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

18218 Temple Hill Lane

18218 Temple Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18218 Temple Hill Lane, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 1/17/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18218 Temple Hill Lane have any available units?
18218 Temple Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 18218 Temple Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18218 Temple Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18218 Temple Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18218 Temple Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18218 Temple Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18218 Temple Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 18218 Temple Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18218 Temple Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18218 Temple Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18218 Temple Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 18218 Temple Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 18218 Temple Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18218 Temple Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18218 Temple Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18218 Temple Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18218 Temple Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Park on Memorial
14855 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Lenox Grand Crossing
23615 Western Centre Drive
Katy, TX 77494
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine