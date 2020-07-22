All apartments in Harris County
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
18182 Bethany Manor Court
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:55 AM

18182 Bethany Manor Court

18182 Bethany Manor Ct · No Longer Available
Location

18182 Bethany Manor Ct, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dynamite 3 bedroom two story town home with the master bedroom downstairs. Features faux wood floors and faux wood blinds throughout, faux granite counter tops, and raised panel interior doors. Also includes upstairs laundry room, gameroom, covered patio and fenced backyard. Unit comes with black range, dishwasher, and electric dryer connections. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18182 Bethany Manor Court have any available units?
18182 Bethany Manor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18182 Bethany Manor Court have?
Some of 18182 Bethany Manor Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18182 Bethany Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
18182 Bethany Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18182 Bethany Manor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18182 Bethany Manor Court is pet friendly.
Does 18182 Bethany Manor Court offer parking?
No, 18182 Bethany Manor Court does not offer parking.
Does 18182 Bethany Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18182 Bethany Manor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18182 Bethany Manor Court have a pool?
No, 18182 Bethany Manor Court does not have a pool.
Does 18182 Bethany Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 18182 Bethany Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18182 Bethany Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18182 Bethany Manor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 18182 Bethany Manor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18182 Bethany Manor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
