Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
18111 Fireside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18111 Fireside Drive

18111 Fireside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18111 Fireside Drive, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Spring, Tx. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,634 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18111 Fireside Drive have any available units?
18111 Fireside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18111 Fireside Drive have?
Some of 18111 Fireside Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18111 Fireside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18111 Fireside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18111 Fireside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18111 Fireside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18111 Fireside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18111 Fireside Drive offers parking.
Does 18111 Fireside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18111 Fireside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18111 Fireside Drive have a pool?
No, 18111 Fireside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18111 Fireside Drive have accessible units?
No, 18111 Fireside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18111 Fireside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18111 Fireside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18111 Fireside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18111 Fireside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
