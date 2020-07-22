All apartments in Harris County
18015 Autumn Hills Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18015 Autumn Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18015 Autumn Hills Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Katy has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18015 Autumn Hills Drive have any available units?
18015 Autumn Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18015 Autumn Hills Drive have?
Some of 18015 Autumn Hills Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18015 Autumn Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18015 Autumn Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18015 Autumn Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18015 Autumn Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18015 Autumn Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 18015 Autumn Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18015 Autumn Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18015 Autumn Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18015 Autumn Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 18015 Autumn Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18015 Autumn Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 18015 Autumn Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18015 Autumn Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18015 Autumn Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18015 Autumn Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18015 Autumn Hills Drive has units with air conditioning.
