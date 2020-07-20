17519 Cypress Hilltop Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters range Property Amenities

This beautiful brick home has modern curb appeal! As you walk in, you are welcomed by a great open foyer with views into the living room and kitchen. This home has a cozy fireplace with plenty of natural lighting in the living room. This kitchen is perfect for those who love to cook, with ample granite countertops, an oversized island, and bountiful cabinets. Check out the master bedroom which has a spacious closet, and attached master bath with double sink vanity and garden tub. This modern home is move-in ready and ready for lease.