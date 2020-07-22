All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 17503 Ranch Country Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
17503 Ranch Country Rd
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:41 AM

17503 Ranch Country Rd

17503 Ranch Country Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17503 Ranch Country Rd, Harris County, TX 77447

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 05/15/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 8827372380

Address - 17503 Ranch Country Road, Hockley, TX 77447

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2HEh1z3

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/711319

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1452 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Hockley, TX is available to view today.

Please note that this property is part of a Homeowners Association (HOA).
HOA application fee (and HOA security deposit, if applicable) may need to be paid by the RHSS-approved tenant, which is reimbursable upon presentation of receipt.
Upon submission of all requirements requested by the HOA, the HOA may take up to 30 days to review a tenant's application.
Move in date is subject to final review and approval of governing HOA. Additional information may be required.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm Name: NeighborHOOD & Commercial REO Real Estate Services, LLC
Broker Name: Ronald Hood
Contact Number: (713)-826-6293
Email Address: neighborhoodreoalt@gmail.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2HEh1z3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17503 Ranch Country Rd have any available units?
17503 Ranch Country Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 17503 Ranch Country Rd currently offering any rent specials?
17503 Ranch Country Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17503 Ranch Country Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 17503 Ranch Country Rd is pet friendly.
Does 17503 Ranch Country Rd offer parking?
No, 17503 Ranch Country Rd does not offer parking.
Does 17503 Ranch Country Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17503 Ranch Country Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17503 Ranch Country Rd have a pool?
Yes, 17503 Ranch Country Rd has a pool.
Does 17503 Ranch Country Rd have accessible units?
No, 17503 Ranch Country Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 17503 Ranch Country Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 17503 Ranch Country Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17503 Ranch Country Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 17503 Ranch Country Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Gables Tanglewood
5740 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77057
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Reserve at Bankside
10700 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Lenox Reserve
23403 Kingsland Boulevard
Katy, TX 77494
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77074

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine