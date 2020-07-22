Amenities

pet friendly new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities new construction cats allowed dogs allowed

This new construction luxurious home with modern fixtures in a perfectly central location is sure to make you the envy of all your friends and family! Massive windows throughout this home allows for plenty of natural light which creates a soothing ambiance. The stunning kitchen is sure to inspire your inner chef, it is equipped with stainless steel appliances, captivating counter tops, and gorgeous cabinets. With over 4,700 sq feet, you will live clutter free and have plenty of space for all of your belongings. A sprawling backyard surrounded with a privacy fence is perfect to host parties and create memories with friends and family that will last a lifetime. This subdivision is unique in the Tomball area as it uses a low-impact, storm water management system that not only creates a healthier environment, but greatly improves the quality of the water that flows out the subdivision. If you’re ready to make the easiest decision you’ve made all year, call us now!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/17418-stone-stream-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.