All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 17418 Stone Stream Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
17418 Stone Stream Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17418 Stone Stream Dr

17418 Stone Stream Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17418 Stone Stream Dr, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This new construction luxurious home with modern fixtures in a perfectly central location is sure to make you the envy of all your friends and family! Massive windows throughout this home allows for plenty of natural light which creates a soothing ambiance. The stunning kitchen is sure to inspire your inner chef, it is equipped with stainless steel appliances, captivating counter tops, and gorgeous cabinets. With over 4,700 sq feet, you will live clutter free and have plenty of space for all of your belongings. A sprawling backyard surrounded with a privacy fence is perfect to host parties and create memories with friends and family that will last a lifetime. This subdivision is unique in the Tomball area as it uses a low-impact, storm water management system that not only creates a healthier environment, but greatly improves the quality of the water that flows out the subdivision. If you’re ready to make the easiest decision you’ve made all year, call us now!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/17418-stone-stream-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17418 Stone Stream Dr have any available units?
17418 Stone Stream Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 17418 Stone Stream Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17418 Stone Stream Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17418 Stone Stream Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17418 Stone Stream Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17418 Stone Stream Dr offer parking?
No, 17418 Stone Stream Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17418 Stone Stream Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17418 Stone Stream Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17418 Stone Stream Dr have a pool?
No, 17418 Stone Stream Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17418 Stone Stream Dr have accessible units?
No, 17418 Stone Stream Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17418 Stone Stream Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17418 Stone Stream Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17418 Stone Stream Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17418 Stone Stream Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trails at Eldridge Parkway
10000 N Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77065
Oak Bend Place
915 Baker Dr
Tomball, TX 77375
Tuscany Walk
2001 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy
Houston, TX 77058
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
La Mariposa Apartment Homes
2930 Plum Creek Ln
Houston, TX 77087
219 W Alabama
219 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77006
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine