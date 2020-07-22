All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1711 Newmark Drive

1711 Newmark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Newmark Drive, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION FOR COMMUTING WITH EASY ACCESS TO I45, BELTWAY 8, THE HARDY TOLL AND FM1960. NICELY MAINTAINDED 1 STORY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH BRICK HOME WITH NICE YARD IN CRANEBROOK SUBV. AVAILABLE NOW FOR LEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Newmark Drive have any available units?
1711 Newmark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1711 Newmark Drive have?
Some of 1711 Newmark Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Newmark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Newmark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Newmark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1711 Newmark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1711 Newmark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Newmark Drive offers parking.
Does 1711 Newmark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Newmark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Newmark Drive have a pool?
No, 1711 Newmark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Newmark Drive have accessible units?
No, 1711 Newmark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Newmark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Newmark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 Newmark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 Newmark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
