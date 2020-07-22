All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17039 Loring Ln

17039 Loring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17039 Loring Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ranch style home with brick exterior and fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 car garage! Tile throughout kitchen, living room and bathrooms, and carpet in all bedrooms.
Black microwave, stove, and dishwasher provided.
You have to provide your own fridge.
Washer/Dryer hook-ups in laundry room off kitchen.
Lawn care provided (mowing & weedeating).
Lindale ISD.

Located in the Mission Ranch Subdivision in Lindale
Down on Hwy 16 West, about 1 mile from Hwy 69

Some dog types are allowed, non-refundable pet deposit required.
No cats accepted.

Call office at 903-705-6587 for more information

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17039 Loring Ln have any available units?
17039 Loring Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 17039 Loring Ln have?
Some of 17039 Loring Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17039 Loring Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17039 Loring Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17039 Loring Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17039 Loring Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17039 Loring Ln offer parking?
Yes, 17039 Loring Ln offers parking.
Does 17039 Loring Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17039 Loring Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17039 Loring Ln have a pool?
No, 17039 Loring Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17039 Loring Ln have accessible units?
No, 17039 Loring Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17039 Loring Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17039 Loring Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 17039 Loring Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17039 Loring Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
