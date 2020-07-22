17039 Loring Ln

Amenities
Ranch style home with brick exterior and fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 car garage! Tile throughout kitchen, living room and bathrooms, and carpet in all bedrooms.
Black microwave, stove, and dishwasher provided.
You have to provide your own fridge.
Washer/Dryer hook-ups in laundry room off kitchen.
Lawn care provided (mowing & weedeating).
Lindale ISD.
Located in the Mission Ranch Subdivision in Lindale
Down on Hwy 16 West, about 1 mile from Hwy 69
Some dog types are allowed, non-refundable pet deposit required.
No cats accepted.
Call office at 903-705-6587 for more information
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.