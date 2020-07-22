All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 17031 Sandestine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
17031 Sandestine Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17031 Sandestine Drive

17031 Sandestine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17031 Sandestine Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 31st and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,751 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17031 Sandestine Drive have any available units?
17031 Sandestine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 17031 Sandestine Drive have?
Some of 17031 Sandestine Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17031 Sandestine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17031 Sandestine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17031 Sandestine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17031 Sandestine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17031 Sandestine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17031 Sandestine Drive offers parking.
Does 17031 Sandestine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17031 Sandestine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17031 Sandestine Drive have a pool?
No, 17031 Sandestine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17031 Sandestine Drive have accessible units?
No, 17031 Sandestine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17031 Sandestine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17031 Sandestine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17031 Sandestine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17031 Sandestine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Queenston Manor
6700 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr
Baytown, TX 77520
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr
Houston, TX 77024
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Bayberry
721 Janisch Rd
Houston, TX 77018

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine