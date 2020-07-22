All apartments in Harris County
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
16923 Cairnloch Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:18 PM

16923 Cairnloch Street

16923 Cairnloch Street · No Longer Available
Location

16923 Cairnloch Street, Harris County, TX 77084

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Home Featuring Lots of Upgrades
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,335 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additio

(RLNE5394071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16923 Cairnloch Street have any available units?
16923 Cairnloch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16923 Cairnloch Street have?
Some of 16923 Cairnloch Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16923 Cairnloch Street currently offering any rent specials?
16923 Cairnloch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16923 Cairnloch Street pet-friendly?
No, 16923 Cairnloch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16923 Cairnloch Street offer parking?
Yes, 16923 Cairnloch Street offers parking.
Does 16923 Cairnloch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16923 Cairnloch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16923 Cairnloch Street have a pool?
Yes, 16923 Cairnloch Street has a pool.
Does 16923 Cairnloch Street have accessible units?
No, 16923 Cairnloch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16923 Cairnloch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16923 Cairnloch Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16923 Cairnloch Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16923 Cairnloch Street has units with air conditioning.
