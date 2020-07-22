All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 16918 River Willow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
16918 River Willow Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:47 AM

16918 River Willow Drive

16918 River Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16918 River Willow Drive, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16918 River Willow Drive have any available units?
16918 River Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 16918 River Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16918 River Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16918 River Willow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16918 River Willow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16918 River Willow Drive offer parking?
No, 16918 River Willow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16918 River Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16918 River Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16918 River Willow Drive have a pool?
No, 16918 River Willow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16918 River Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 16918 River Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16918 River Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16918 River Willow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16918 River Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16918 River Willow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77507
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr
Houston, TX 77058
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Country Club
17610 Cali Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Alanza Brook
3030 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine