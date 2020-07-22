All apartments in Harris County
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:30 AM

16715 Cypresswick Lane

16715 Cypresswick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16715 Cypresswick Lane, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open concept living in this lovely 3 bedroom home! Kitchen boast gleaming granite counter tops! Spacious master bedroom and master bathroom! Covered back patio! Added privacy with no back neighbors! Hurry and make this yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16715 Cypresswick Lane have any available units?
16715 Cypresswick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16715 Cypresswick Lane have?
Some of 16715 Cypresswick Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16715 Cypresswick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16715 Cypresswick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16715 Cypresswick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16715 Cypresswick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16715 Cypresswick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16715 Cypresswick Lane offers parking.
Does 16715 Cypresswick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16715 Cypresswick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16715 Cypresswick Lane have a pool?
No, 16715 Cypresswick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16715 Cypresswick Lane have accessible units?
No, 16715 Cypresswick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16715 Cypresswick Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16715 Cypresswick Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16715 Cypresswick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16715 Cypresswick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
