Open concept living in this lovely 3 bedroom home! Kitchen boast gleaming granite counter tops! Spacious master bedroom and master bathroom! Covered back patio! Added privacy with no back neighbors! Hurry and make this yours today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16715 Cypresswick Lane have any available units?
16715 Cypresswick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16715 Cypresswick Lane have?
Some of 16715 Cypresswick Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16715 Cypresswick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16715 Cypresswick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.