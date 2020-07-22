This beautiful 3bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16631 Moary Firth Drive have any available units?
16631 Moary Firth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16631 Moary Firth Drive have?
Some of 16631 Moary Firth Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16631 Moary Firth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16631 Moary Firth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16631 Moary Firth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16631 Moary Firth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16631 Moary Firth Drive offer parking?
No, 16631 Moary Firth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16631 Moary Firth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16631 Moary Firth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16631 Moary Firth Drive have a pool?
No, 16631 Moary Firth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16631 Moary Firth Drive have accessible units?
No, 16631 Moary Firth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16631 Moary Firth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16631 Moary Firth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16631 Moary Firth Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16631 Moary Firth Drive has units with air conditioning.