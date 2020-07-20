All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16611 Highland Country Drive

16611 Highland Country Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16611 Highland Country Drive, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4737535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16611 Highland Country Drive have any available units?
16611 Highland Country Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 16611 Highland Country Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16611 Highland Country Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16611 Highland Country Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16611 Highland Country Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16611 Highland Country Drive offer parking?
No, 16611 Highland Country Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16611 Highland Country Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16611 Highland Country Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16611 Highland Country Drive have a pool?
No, 16611 Highland Country Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16611 Highland Country Drive have accessible units?
No, 16611 Highland Country Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16611 Highland Country Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16611 Highland Country Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16611 Highland Country Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16611 Highland Country Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
