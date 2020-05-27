All apartments in Harris County
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:13 AM

16562 Cheshire Grove Lane

16562 Cheshire Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16562 Cheshire Grove Lane, Harris County, TX 77090

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Houston, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,270 sq ft of living space. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane have any available units?
16562 Cheshire Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16562 Cheshire Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane offer parking?
No, 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16562 Cheshire Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
