Harris County, TX
16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:57 AM

16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A

16323 Bohnhof Strasse Street · No Longer Available
Location

16323 Bohnhof Strasse Street, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
media room
At Aspen Forest Apartment Homes we pride ourselves in making you feel at home! Not just because of our fabulous Onsite Property Management and Maintenance Staff, but we offer you things you just can't find anywhere else, like:

Private Yards
Private Community Park
Fireplace in every unit
Assigned parking in front of your building
And much more!

Surrounded by wooded areas, our location satisfies your desire for peace and quiet, yet we are close to the conveniences of Willowbrook Mall, The Vintage Shopping Center, Wal-Mart, HEB, Santikos Movie Theatre and the new Tomball Tollway – which can take you anywhere you wanna go – fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A have any available units?
16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A currently offering any rent specials?
16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A pet-friendly?
No, 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A offer parking?
Yes, 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A offers parking.
Does 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A have a pool?
No, 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A does not have a pool.
Does 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A have accessible units?
No, 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A does not have accessible units.
Does 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 16323 Bohnhof Strasse #A does not have units with air conditioning.
