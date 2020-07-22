All apartments in Harris County
16318 Sky Blue Lane
16318 Sky Blue Lane

16318 Sky Blue Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16318 Sky Blue Lane, Harris County, TX 77095

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,237 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16318 Sky Blue Lane have any available units?
16318 Sky Blue Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16318 Sky Blue Lane have?
Some of 16318 Sky Blue Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16318 Sky Blue Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16318 Sky Blue Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16318 Sky Blue Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16318 Sky Blue Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16318 Sky Blue Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16318 Sky Blue Lane offers parking.
Does 16318 Sky Blue Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16318 Sky Blue Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16318 Sky Blue Lane have a pool?
No, 16318 Sky Blue Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16318 Sky Blue Lane have accessible units?
No, 16318 Sky Blue Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16318 Sky Blue Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16318 Sky Blue Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16318 Sky Blue Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16318 Sky Blue Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
