All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D
Last updated February 20 2020 at 11:52 PM

16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D

16315 Bohnhof Strasse Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16315 Bohnhof Strasse Street, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
media room
At Aspen Forest Apartment Homes we pride ourselves in making you feel at home! Not just because of our fabulous Onsite Property Management and Maintenance Staff, but we offer you things you just can't find anywhere else, like:

Private Yards
Private Community Park
Fireplace in every unit
Assigned parking in front of your building
And much more!

Surrounded by wooded areas, our location satisfies your desire for peace and quiet, yet we are close to the conveniences of Willowbrook Mall, The Vintage Shopping Center, Wal-Mart, HEB, Santikos Movie Theatre and the new Tomball Tollway – which can take you anywhere you wanna go – fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D have any available units?
16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D currently offering any rent specials?
16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D pet-friendly?
No, 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D offer parking?
Yes, 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D offers parking.
Does 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D have a pool?
No, 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D does not have a pool.
Does 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D have accessible units?
No, 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D does not have accessible units.
Does 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 16315 Bohnhof Strasse #D does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St
Houston, TX 77040
City Station
905 Cypress Station
Houston, TX 77090
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77081
District at Memorial
10300 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S
Katy, TX 77494

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine