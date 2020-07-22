16303 Silver Sky Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Sommerall. Open Livingroom w/Built in Shelves. Kitchen w/Breakfast Area. All Bedrooms w/Walkin Closets. Master Suite w/Built in Desk, Beautiful Backyard with covered patio. Close to 290 and easy access to Beltway.