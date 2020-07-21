16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C

Amenities
At Aspen Forest Apartment Homes we pride ourselves in making you feel at home! Not just because of our fabulous Onsite Property Management and Maintenance Staff, but we offer you things you just can't find anywhere else, like:
Private Yards
Private Community Park
Fireplace in every unit
Assigned parking in front of your building
And much more!
Surrounded by wooded areas, our location satisfies your desire for peace and quiet, yet we are close to the conveniences of Willowbrook Mall, The Vintage Shopping Center, Wal-Mart, HEB, Santikos Movie Theatre and the new Tomball Tollway – which can take you anywhere you wanna go – fast!