All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C

16303 Bohnhof Strasse Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16303 Bohnhof Strasse Street, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
media room
At Aspen Forest Apartment Homes we pride ourselves in making you feel at home! Not just because of our fabulous Onsite Property Management and Maintenance Staff, but we offer you things you just can't find anywhere else, like:

Private Yards
Private Community Park
Fireplace in every unit
Assigned parking in front of your building
And much more!

Surrounded by wooded areas, our location satisfies your desire for peace and quiet, yet we are close to the conveniences of Willowbrook Mall, The Vintage Shopping Center, Wal-Mart, HEB, Santikos Movie Theatre and the new Tomball Tollway – which can take you anywhere you wanna go – fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C have any available units?
16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C currently offering any rent specials?
16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C pet-friendly?
No, 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C offer parking?
Yes, 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C offers parking.
Does 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C have a pool?
No, 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C does not have a pool.
Does 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C have accessible units?
No, 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C does not have accessible units.
Does 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 16303 Bohnhof Strasse #C does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Midown
180 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
Woodstone Manor
10250 Lands End Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine