Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:38 PM

16211 Hollow Rock Drive

16211 Hollow Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16211 Hollow Rock Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come View this Amazing Immaculate Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1 Story Home, Boasts Wood-Laminate Floors & Tile in Home! NO CARPET! FRESH Paint, Spacious Open Living Area with Gas Fireplace to Keep You Toasty on Cold Days, HUGE Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances & Ample Cabinet & Counter Space, 2 Dining Areas, Formal Den or Study, Master Bedroom w/Wood Laminate Floors & Huge Master Closet, Huge Master Bath Features Double Sinks & Separate Tub & Shower, 2 Secondary Bedrooms w/Wood Laminate, Secondary Bath w/Double Sinks, FABULOUS Screened-in Porch w/Ceiling Fan Overlooks Beautiful Landscaped Yard w/Wood Deck & Storage Shed. Great Schools, Great Location! Can Lease Fully Furnished as Well for $2150.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16211 Hollow Rock Drive have any available units?
16211 Hollow Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16211 Hollow Rock Drive have?
Some of 16211 Hollow Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16211 Hollow Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16211 Hollow Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16211 Hollow Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16211 Hollow Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16211 Hollow Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16211 Hollow Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 16211 Hollow Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16211 Hollow Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16211 Hollow Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 16211 Hollow Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16211 Hollow Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 16211 Hollow Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16211 Hollow Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16211 Hollow Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16211 Hollow Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16211 Hollow Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
