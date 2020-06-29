16211 Hollow Rock Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come View this Amazing Immaculate Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1 Story Home, Boasts Wood-Laminate Floors & Tile in Home! NO CARPET! FRESH Paint, Spacious Open Living Area with Gas Fireplace to Keep You Toasty on Cold Days, HUGE Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances & Ample Cabinet & Counter Space, 2 Dining Areas, Formal Den or Study, Master Bedroom w/Wood Laminate Floors & Huge Master Closet, Huge Master Bath Features Double Sinks & Separate Tub & Shower, 2 Secondary Bedrooms w/Wood Laminate, Secondary Bath w/Double Sinks, FABULOUS Screened-in Porch w/Ceiling Fan Overlooks Beautiful Landscaped Yard w/Wood Deck & Storage Shed. Great Schools, Great Location! Can Lease Fully Furnished as Well for $2150.