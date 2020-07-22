All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 16103 Sandy Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
16103 Sandy Path
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16103 Sandy Path

16103 Sandy Path Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16103 Sandy Path Lane, Harris County, TX 77084

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4715867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16103 Sandy Path have any available units?
16103 Sandy Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 16103 Sandy Path currently offering any rent specials?
16103 Sandy Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16103 Sandy Path pet-friendly?
No, 16103 Sandy Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16103 Sandy Path offer parking?
No, 16103 Sandy Path does not offer parking.
Does 16103 Sandy Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16103 Sandy Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16103 Sandy Path have a pool?
No, 16103 Sandy Path does not have a pool.
Does 16103 Sandy Path have accessible units?
No, 16103 Sandy Path does not have accessible units.
Does 16103 Sandy Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 16103 Sandy Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16103 Sandy Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 16103 Sandy Path does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
7 Riverway
7 Riverway
Houston, TX 77056
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
The Gateway at Ellington
15603 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77034
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Windsor at West University
2630 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77005
La Mariposa Apartment Homes
2930 Plum Creek Ln
Houston, TX 77087

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine