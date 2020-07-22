1610 Mason Knight

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

***Home & property Did Not flood during Harvey***Great Value, 5 bedroom home in desirable Stone Crest neighborhood. Custom built in 2014. Stunning Brick Elevation,3-car Garage, extended driveway, Cathedral Ceilings in Entry & Family room. Master Bedroom down, 4 bedrooms upstairs, gameroom & media room. Wood floors, Dream Kitchen, granite countertops, Espresso stained wood cabinets. Large Covered Patio, backs to Greenbelt, No back neighbors, private. Washer/Dryer/Fridge Included. Fresh interior paint. Please text or email with any question, see Tenant Criteria, No Section 8, Credit Score 650 plus. All measurements approximate should be verified by Buyer.