Harris County, TX
1610 Mason Knight
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1610 Mason Knight

1610 Mason Knights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Mason Knights Drive, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
***Home & property Did Not flood during Harvey***Great Value, 5 bedroom home in desirable Stone Crest neighborhood. Custom built in 2014. Stunning Brick Elevation,3-car Garage, extended driveway, Cathedral Ceilings in Entry & Family room. Master Bedroom down, 4 bedrooms upstairs, gameroom & media room. Wood floors, Dream Kitchen, granite countertops, Espresso stained wood cabinets. Large Covered Patio, backs to Greenbelt, No back neighbors, private. Washer/Dryer/Fridge Included. Fresh interior paint. Please text or email with any question, see Tenant Criteria, No Section 8, Credit Score 650 plus. All measurements approximate should be verified by Buyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Mason Knight have any available units?
1610 Mason Knight doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1610 Mason Knight have?
Some of 1610 Mason Knight's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Mason Knight currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Mason Knight is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Mason Knight pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Mason Knight is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1610 Mason Knight offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Mason Knight offers parking.
Does 1610 Mason Knight have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 Mason Knight offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Mason Knight have a pool?
No, 1610 Mason Knight does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Mason Knight have accessible units?
No, 1610 Mason Knight does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Mason Knight have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Mason Knight has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Mason Knight have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Mason Knight does not have units with air conditioning.
