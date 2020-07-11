All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 4 2019 at 8:50 AM

16010 Southampton Drive

16010 Southampton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16010 Southampton Drive, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Spring has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16010 Southampton Drive have any available units?
16010 Southampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16010 Southampton Drive have?
Some of 16010 Southampton Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16010 Southampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16010 Southampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16010 Southampton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16010 Southampton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16010 Southampton Drive offer parking?
No, 16010 Southampton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16010 Southampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16010 Southampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16010 Southampton Drive have a pool?
No, 16010 Southampton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16010 Southampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 16010 Southampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16010 Southampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16010 Southampton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16010 Southampton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16010 Southampton Drive has units with air conditioning.
