Harris County, TX
16006 Bear Hill Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 4:13 PM

16006 Bear Hill Drive

16006 Bear Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16006 Bear Hill Drive, Harris County, TX 77084
Bear Creek Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Ready for immediate move in. 2 bedroom home in Bear Creek Village rehabbed after Harvey, tile throughout (no carpet). Great location with Bear Creek Village park and tennis courts right behind house plus subdivision has 2 pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16006 Bear Hill Drive have any available units?
16006 Bear Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16006 Bear Hill Drive have?
Some of 16006 Bear Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16006 Bear Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16006 Bear Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16006 Bear Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16006 Bear Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16006 Bear Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16006 Bear Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 16006 Bear Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16006 Bear Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16006 Bear Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16006 Bear Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 16006 Bear Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 16006 Bear Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16006 Bear Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16006 Bear Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16006 Bear Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16006 Bear Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
