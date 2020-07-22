16006 Bear Hill Drive, Harris County, TX 77084 Bear Creek Village
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Ready for immediate move in. 2 bedroom home in Bear Creek Village rehabbed after Harvey, tile throughout (no carpet). Great location with Bear Creek Village park and tennis courts right behind house plus subdivision has 2 pools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16006 Bear Hill Drive have any available units?
16006 Bear Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16006 Bear Hill Drive have?
Some of 16006 Bear Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16006 Bear Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16006 Bear Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.