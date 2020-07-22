All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:06 AM

15511 Tuckerton Rd

15511 Tuckerton Road · No Longer Available
Location

15511 Tuckerton Road, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Northwest Houston 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $955

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, School bus stop, W/D rental($40/mo), Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 933

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15511 Tuckerton Rd have any available units?
15511 Tuckerton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 15511 Tuckerton Rd have?
Some of 15511 Tuckerton Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15511 Tuckerton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15511 Tuckerton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15511 Tuckerton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 15511 Tuckerton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 15511 Tuckerton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 15511 Tuckerton Rd offers parking.
Does 15511 Tuckerton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15511 Tuckerton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15511 Tuckerton Rd have a pool?
Yes, 15511 Tuckerton Rd has a pool.
Does 15511 Tuckerton Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 15511 Tuckerton Rd has accessible units.
Does 15511 Tuckerton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15511 Tuckerton Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 15511 Tuckerton Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15511 Tuckerton Rd has units with air conditioning.
