All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 15354 Meadow Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
15354 Meadow Village Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:26 AM

15354 Meadow Village Drive

15354 Meadow Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15354 Meadow Village Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,821 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and subm

(RLNE5111405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15354 Meadow Village Drive have any available units?
15354 Meadow Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 15354 Meadow Village Drive have?
Some of 15354 Meadow Village Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15354 Meadow Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15354 Meadow Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15354 Meadow Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15354 Meadow Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15354 Meadow Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15354 Meadow Village Drive offers parking.
Does 15354 Meadow Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15354 Meadow Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15354 Meadow Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15354 Meadow Village Drive has a pool.
Does 15354 Meadow Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 15354 Meadow Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15354 Meadow Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15354 Meadow Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15354 Meadow Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15354 Meadow Village Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
3333 Weslayan
3333 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77429
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Reserve by the Lake
18600 S Parkview Dr
Houston, TX 77084
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX 77024

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine