All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 1523 Plumwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
1523 Plumwood Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 6:13 PM

1523 Plumwood Drive

1523 Plumwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1523 Plumwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 1/3/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent on a 14-16 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Plumwood Drive have any available units?
1523 Plumwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 1523 Plumwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Plumwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Plumwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 Plumwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1523 Plumwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Plumwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1523 Plumwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Plumwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Plumwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1523 Plumwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1523 Plumwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1523 Plumwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Plumwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 Plumwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 Plumwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 Plumwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aster on Aldine
4505 Aldine Mail Route Rd
Houston, TX 77039
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Atascocita Pines Apartments
230 Atascocita Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Cheval Apartments
7105 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090
Woodhead
2100 Woodhead Street
Houston, TX 77019
Tanglebrook Apartments
1410 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine