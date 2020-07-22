All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1511 Hannington Drive

1511 Hannington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Hannington Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Vacant and ready to move in to immediately. Granite kitchen with double oven and SS appliances. 4 bedrooms with master down. Zoned to great Katy ISD schools. Gorgeous pool/spa and covered patio. House has never flooded per owner. Yard Maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Hannington Drive have any available units?
1511 Hannington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1511 Hannington Drive have?
Some of 1511 Hannington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Hannington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Hannington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Hannington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Hannington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1511 Hannington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Hannington Drive offers parking.
Does 1511 Hannington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 Hannington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Hannington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1511 Hannington Drive has a pool.
Does 1511 Hannington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1511 Hannington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Hannington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Hannington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Hannington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Hannington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
