Vacant and ready to move in to immediately. Granite kitchen with double oven and SS appliances. 4 bedrooms with master down. Zoned to great Katy ISD schools. Gorgeous pool/spa and covered patio. House has never flooded per owner. Yard Maintenance included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1511 Hannington Drive have any available units?
1511 Hannington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1511 Hannington Drive have?
Some of 1511 Hannington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Hannington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Hannington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.