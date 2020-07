Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Just remodeled and ready for immediate move-in! This condo features new carpet and tile throughout the home, brand new applicances: Stove, oven, and refrigerator, new bathtubs, new ceiling fans, new Nest thermostat, and Washer and Dryer are included. Water and trash pick up are included in the monthly rent. Schedule your personal tour today!