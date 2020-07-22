All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 14443 Kemrock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
14443 Kemrock Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14443 Kemrock Drive

14443 Kemrock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14443 Kemrock Drive, Harris County, TX 77049

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious and Updated Home With Tons of Upgrades
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,473 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applican

(RLNE5912930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14443 Kemrock Drive have any available units?
14443 Kemrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 14443 Kemrock Drive have?
Some of 14443 Kemrock Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14443 Kemrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14443 Kemrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14443 Kemrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14443 Kemrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 14443 Kemrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14443 Kemrock Drive offers parking.
Does 14443 Kemrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14443 Kemrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14443 Kemrock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14443 Kemrock Drive has a pool.
Does 14443 Kemrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 14443 Kemrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14443 Kemrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14443 Kemrock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14443 Kemrock Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14443 Kemrock Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77077
Provenza at Barker Cypress
12515 Barker Cypress Rd
Tomball, TX 77429
The Gateway at Ellington
15603 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77034
Lakeside Row
11250 Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77433
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Woodhead
2100 Woodhead Street
Houston, TX 77019
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Metropole
3616 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine