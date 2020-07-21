1427 Clear Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Don't miss this 3bedroom to 2bath cozy home with nice yard in Cranbrook Subv. Easy access to I45, Beltway 8, The Hardy Toll and FM1960. Available for Lease Now! Schedule your private tour today!