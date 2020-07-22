All apartments in Harris County
1406 Valley Landing Drive
1406 Valley Landing Drive

1406 Valley Landing Drive · No Longer Available
1406 Valley Landing Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,687 sf home is located in Katy, TX. This home features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Valley Landing Drive have any available units?
1406 Valley Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1406 Valley Landing Drive have?
Some of 1406 Valley Landing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Valley Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Valley Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Valley Landing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Valley Landing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Valley Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Valley Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 1406 Valley Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Valley Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Valley Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 1406 Valley Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Valley Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1406 Valley Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Valley Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Valley Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Valley Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 Valley Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
