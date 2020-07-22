All apartments in Harris County
1404 Wilson Rd

1404 Wilson Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1404 Wilson Rd, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Northeast  Houston/Humble
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath / $1050

-Exterior Amenities: Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports
-Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 930

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Wilson Rd have any available units?
1404 Wilson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1404 Wilson Rd have?
Some of 1404 Wilson Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Wilson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Wilson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Wilson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Wilson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Wilson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Wilson Rd offers parking.
Does 1404 Wilson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Wilson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Wilson Rd have a pool?
No, 1404 Wilson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Wilson Rd have accessible units?
No, 1404 Wilson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Wilson Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Wilson Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Wilson Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1404 Wilson Rd has units with air conditioning.
