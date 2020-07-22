All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 17 2019 at 4:52 PM

1403 Colonial Manor Drive

1403 Colonial Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Colonial Manor Drive, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2354 sq.ft two story home in Katy, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area with backyard views. Open living room with cozy tiled fireplace. Over-sized master retreat features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Spacious secondary rooms. Large game-room upstairs. Huge backyard! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

