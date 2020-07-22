All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:52 AM

13906 Dentwood Drive

13906 Dentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13906 Dentwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Houston, Tx. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,042 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl flooring, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13906 Dentwood Drive have any available units?
13906 Dentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 13906 Dentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13906 Dentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13906 Dentwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13906 Dentwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13906 Dentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13906 Dentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 13906 Dentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13906 Dentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13906 Dentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 13906 Dentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13906 Dentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 13906 Dentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13906 Dentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13906 Dentwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13906 Dentwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13906 Dentwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
