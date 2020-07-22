Rent Calculator
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
13903 Suffolk Woods Ln
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:26 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13903 Suffolk Woods Ln
13903 Suffolk Woods Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13903 Suffolk Woods Lane, Harris County, TX 77047
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two story home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. New appliances. Carpet and tile flooring. A specious back yard. Come see this beautiful home in person!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln have any available units?
13903 Suffolk Woods Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln have?
Some of 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13903 Suffolk Woods Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln offer parking?
No, 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln does not offer parking.
Does 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln have a pool?
No, 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln have accessible units?
No, 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13903 Suffolk Woods Ln has units with air conditioning.
